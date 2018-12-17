Clear

The Monroe Water system

The Monroe Water system

Posted: Mon Dec 17 15:58:20 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 15:58:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Monroe Water system

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

child's life. how do you fix aging infastructure in a small town? that's one question monroe city, indiana is asking itself. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us what city leaders are planning to do to their aging sewer and water system. < monroe city is a quiet town along highway 61. but there is a big problem in this peaceful side of knox county. "i equate it like a car. you know you pay for it and then you're kind of coasting for awhile. then all of a sudden the wheels start falling off and that's kind of where we're at. just trying to keep things and putting a lot of money into it." the problem? the city's water and sewer system. town board president mike leech says the sewer system was constructed in 1971. the final update came ten years later. "we've had a lot of issues with stuff breaking down. idem coming in and saying 'hey you need to get this fixed.' making us sign some paperwork to work towards it." water upgrades mean installing a new well along with rehabing an old one. "we've got a hydrogeologist that we're working with and trying to be smart about finding the water and where we're going to add another well." leech says every piece of infastructure will be affected during sewer upgrades. "total project is like roughly 2.8 million. so it's a much bigger project." the total to fix both systems comes out at just under four million dollars. 1 point 5 million of that is paid for through grant funding. the rest comes through a low interest loan. "we're excited. we just can't wait to get something going. the drawings should be ready for review in about six months and then we'll be ready for bid. soc"> good news for drivers. another bridge is opening up in terre haute. the "wallace avenue bridge" is set to open this week. it's been closed since august. the 600-thousand dollar project included fixing both the wallace avenue bridge and poplar street bridge. the poplar street bridge has been open to drivers since last week. now.. drivers can expect to see the wallace avenue bridge up and running
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hunting season and spotlighting

Image

Vigo County leaf pickup

Image

CASA helps children in need

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

The Monroe Water system

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car