Speech to Text for Dakota Caton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

college football playoffs.... indiana state football continues to bring in awards for their impressive seven and four season... the lastest to pickup an honor is former sullivan star dakota caton... the sycamore has been named a hero sports freshman first team all-american as a return specialist... this season caton averaged 21.6 yards per kickoff return....in the sycamores season opening win over quincy he returned a 71-yard punt for a touchdown... the isu freshman is currently ranked 10th in the nation in combined kick returns with 763