Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Posted: Mon Dec 17 14:20:45 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 14:20:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. the "garrett sands kindness project" continues to make good things happen across the wabash valley. this past weekend a fundraiser was held at the "moon lite drive-in" in terre haute in honor of sands. organizers say the event was a complete success. "8"-barrels of toys.. "2"-barrels of food.. and "6"-hundred dollars were raised in fact-- the success was so great-- they plan on doing it again this weekend. this friday and saturday-- there will be free showings of "a christmas story" and "elf" on saturday-- santa will even make a special appearance. donations will be collected once again for the "garrett sands kindness project". all toys will be given to casa-- while food donations will benefit united campus ministries.
