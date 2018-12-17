Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Posted: Mon Dec 17 14:17:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 14:17:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the 21st and 22nd. for the last year-- painted rocks have been traveling around the country. now the rocks painters' plan to make a difference in the wabash valley. "amanda fox" and her son "harrison" started painting rocks with positive words on them. they hid them around terre haute. those that find the rocks are encouraged to pass along the positivty and hide them in a new location. "fox" says instead of hiding some of these rocks-- they're going to sell them. all the money raised will go to help "borrowed hearts". it's a non-profit that helps foster families through hardships. "fox" says this year she wanted to spread some christmas cheer. "it seems like nowadays everybody is centered around what can we get.. let's get all of this. we need a huge christmas and it's not about that. christmas isn't about that. it's about spreading love and kindness and being blessed for all that you have." for more information about borrowed hearts and how you can help.. just head to our website.
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project at the drive-in

Image

Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Image

Wallace Avenue Bridge Update

Image

Putting kids in danger with a fake Amber Alert

Image

New Opioid plan in Vigo County

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car