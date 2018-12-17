Speech to Text for Fox Rocks to make a donation to Borrowed Hearts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the 21st and 22nd. for the last year-- painted rocks have been traveling around the country. now the rocks painters' plan to make a difference in the wabash valley. "amanda fox" and her son "harrison" started painting rocks with positive words on them. they hid them around terre haute. those that find the rocks are encouraged to pass along the positivty and hide them in a new location. "fox" says instead of hiding some of these rocks-- they're going to sell them. all the money raised will go to help "borrowed hearts". it's a non-profit that helps foster families through hardships. "fox" says this year she wanted to spread some christmas cheer. "it seems like nowadays everybody is centered around what can we get.. let's get all of this. we need a huge christmas and it's not about that. christmas isn't about that. it's about spreading love and kindness and being blessed for all that you have." for more information about borrowed hearts and how you can help.. just head to our website.