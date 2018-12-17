Speech to Text for Putting kids in danger with a fake Amber Alert

back to you. lying to police is never okay. but, especially when a child's safety is involved. over the weekend, several in the wabash valley received an amber alert out of illinois for a missing child. a short time later, that alert was deemed a hoax due to false information. today we reached out to indiana state police to talk about why fake reports like that one, can hurt the whole amber alert system. <when a child is abducted and in danger, indiana state police master trooper matt ames says authorities are always ready to take action. "it's our most precious commodity, it's our children are out here, that's who we want to take care of, and help them, and grow them up to adults." but over the weekend, the amber alert system came into question in illinois. that's after police discovered a report was made with false information, and a child was never in danger. trooper ames says this is unacceptable. "absolutely it's nothing to be played with. // when you do use an amber alert or you call 911 in reference to a child abduction, it's something we do take very seriously." trooper ames says it is a strenuous process to get an amber alert issued. and, if you truly do need police help to locate your child, ames says knowledge is power. "have as much information as available. we do need what the age, the sex of the victim, and then just a blonde hair, blue eyes, just all the information. and, a colored photo to go along with it." but ames stresses, giving false information can only hurt the amber alert system as a whole. and, those who lead police astray will face the consequences. "when you're making a false report that is a very chargeable offense, and you can spend time in jail for making false accusations to a police officer."> ames says if your child has been taken and is in danger, the first step is to call 911 immediately. coming up on news 10 at six, we'll share the conversation trooper ames says