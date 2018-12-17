Speech to Text for New Opioid plan in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon. i'm lacey clifton. in for susan dinkel. it's monday, december 17th. an effort to curb the nation's drug abuse epidemic continues at the local level. that's with a new program offered at the vigo county community corrections center. news 10's "patrece dayton" joins us now live in the newsroom to explain. //////// lacey we've been talking now for months about jail overcrowding in vigo county. well.. one of the biggest reasons for the overcrowding is because of opioid abuse. but now.. there's a new alternative to jail time.. and a new opioid treatment option in vigo county. it's a joint effort between the vigo county sheriff's office..vigo county community corrections and the hamilton center. here's how it works.... for 90 days.. people in treatment will stay at the community corrections center. they cannot leave unless it's for a medical reason or a court appointment. their treatment is done in their rooms, and they have no contact with outsiders or visitors. it's brand new.. but already making a difference. "..we currently have three people active in it um there's five more coming five more coming tomorrow which would put the number at eight and i believe there are three more waiting assessment so possibly by the end of the month or the end of the year there could be eleven people in the program and we can take up to thirty ..." the new program is thanks to grant money from the department of corrections. we'll have more on this exclusive partnership..coming up tonight at 6. reporting live in the newsroom.. patrece dayton.