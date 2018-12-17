Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Dec 17 09:51:27 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 09:53:42 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high near 50. the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high near 50. the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 20s. mainly sunny again tomorrow, highs in the mid 40s. partly cloudy tomorrow night, a low at 31. clouds begin increasing with a high near 50. the sunshine will stay in high gear for the afternoon with highs still on track to get into the upper 40s. then it'll be chilly with lows dropping into the upper
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Mainly sunny to start the work week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car