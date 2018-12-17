All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the last person in a high profile child neglect case has been sentenced. hubert kraemer will spend 12 years behind bars. kraemer pleaded quilty to 5 counts of neglect of a dependent last month. he originally faced 9 counts. kraemer's charges stem from the death of 9-year-old cameron hoopingarner. he was blind and weighed less than 15-pounds at the time of his death in february of 20-17. 3 other family members were also charged. 8-years of kraemer's sentence will be at the department of corrections. 4 will be on formal probation.

jack berry jr.'s family and friends are still looking for answers. they met yesterday at berry's favorite restaurant, taco casita. loved ones have continued to search ever since his disappearance. this gathering is their way to honor berry while reminding others that berry is still out there. if you have information on jack berry jr, call crime stoppers at (812) 238-stop. remember, all calls are anonymous.

authorities there have released the name of a little girl hit and killed by a car earlier this month. police say 4-year-old oaklee carlisle was the victim. this happened december 1st on east national highway near southeast 7th street in washington. police say carlisle was from loogootee.

if you're hoping your holiday goodies arrive on time... the u-s- postal service says you should have mailed them by last friday! but news 10's abby kirk says you might still have some time after all! she's live in terre haute to break down the shipping details you need to know!

alia, if you are using the u-s postal service. and you want to do "regular delivery"...officials say you should have...like you said...shipped your packages and mail out by last friday...if you wanted it to arrive by christmas. the u-s postal service says it expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. for a total of nearly 16 billion deliveries this "holiday season." with this in mind, you still have some time to get your gifts to where they need to be! that is if you use "express delivery." take a look at your screen, *december 20-th* is the deadline for first class or priority mail. *december 22nd* is the deadline for priority mail express. and, fedex does offer same day delivery. for detailed holiday shipping information and updates, head over to our website....at w-t-h-i tv dot com.

happening today - the city of terre haute begins another week of leaf pick up. the route will stretch from poplar street to locust street... and fruitridge avenue to first street. remember - you do not have to wait for crews to pick up your leaves. you can mulch or bag them yourself.