Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Central plains high pressure will dominate the sky to start the work week which will bring us a few days with ample sunshine.

Posted: Mon Dec 17 03:22:01 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 03:26:22 PST 2018

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 47°

Monday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Still nice. High: 46°

Detailed Forecast: Central plains high pressure will dominate the sky to start the work week which will bring us a few days with ample sunshine. We're still riding on that wave of mild air that's been hover over the Valley and it doesn't appear to be going anywhere just yet. Temperatures through the start of the week will stay in the mid to upper 40s during the day with overnight lows varying between 20s, 30s and low 40s. By Thursday a front looks to bring some chances for rain.

Terre Haute
Robinson
Indianapolis
Rockville
Casey
Brazil
Marshall
Mainly sunny to start the work week
