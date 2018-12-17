Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Dec 16 21:11:32 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 21:11:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

clear mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. colder air will remain through the remain through the region tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 40's tomorrow afternoon. temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow night and lows will be in the mid 20's. winds will calm through the night tomorrow night and skies will remain clear. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. colder air will remain through the region tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 40's tomorrow afternoon. temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow night and lows will be in the mid 20's. winds will calm through the night tomorrow night and skies will remain mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. colder air will remain through the region tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 40's tomorrow afternoon. temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow night and lows will be in the mid 20's. winds will calm through the night tomorrow night and skies will remain clear. mostly clear skies will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. colder air will remain through the region tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 40's tomorrow afternoon. temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow night and lows will be in the mid 20's. winds will calm through the night tomorrow night and skies mostly clear skies will continue
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly clear sky and cooler air.
