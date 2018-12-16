Clear

Mug Tree Falls

Mug Tree Falls

Posted: Sun Dec 16 19:49:05 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 19:49:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Mug Tree Falls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this may seem like a strange report... but a tree has fallen in illinois. it's not just any tree though. the mug tree in yale, illinois toppled over saturday morning. people from all over the world have traveled to visit the tree. a brother and sister started putting mugs on the tree fifteen years ago after seeing similar ones overseas. folks have been mourning the loss of the monument... some saying they won't know where to turn now! one of the creators of the tree says it's the end of an era! "makes me very sad. very sad. but i know a lot of people enjoyed it and that makes me feel good. there was a lot of pictures taken so i know there was a lot of smiles at that tree." fischer says she does not know what will be done next... or if she will make another mug tree. she does say she plans to count all the mugs that have been placed on the tree over the
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Mostly clear sky and cooler air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car