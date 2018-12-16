Speech to Text for Mug Tree Falls

this may seem like a strange report... but a tree has fallen in illinois. it's not just any tree though. the mug tree in yale, illinois toppled over saturday morning. people from all over the world have traveled to visit the tree. a brother and sister started putting mugs on the tree fifteen years ago after seeing similar ones overseas. folks have been mourning the loss of the monument... some saying they won't know where to turn now! one of the creators of the tree says it's the end of an era! "makes me very sad. very sad. but i know a lot of people enjoyed it and that makes me feel good. there was a lot of pictures taken so i know there was a lot of smiles at that tree." fischer says she does not know what will be done next... or if she will make another mug tree. she does say she plans to count all the mugs that have been placed on the tree over the