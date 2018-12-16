Clear

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Posted: Sun Dec 16 19:41:53 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 16 19:41:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ten it's been ten years... but one terre haute family is still searching for answers after their loved one disappeared. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. jack berry junior was last seen a decade ago... but his family and friends are continuing their search for him. news 10's garrett brown spoke with berry's family on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance. it's new for you at 10. <december 16th marks a heartbreaking milestone for one wabash valley family. jack berry jr. went missing on this on this day ten years ago. on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance... his family continues to search for answers. a crowd of family and friends gathered inside taco casita sunday. "people still come out even though they haven't seen him for ten years." they say this was jack berry juniors favorite restaurant. "jack berry jr. has been missing since december 16th. the parents are still searching for answers." ten long years have passed since jack berry jr. was last seen. he had been visiting a friend. police... anf those who knew berry... spent months searching everywhere trying to find him. that search continues today. "our nerves are always up. we're always looking. we're always trying to see if somebody knows something. there's not a day that goes by that we aren't listening for somebody." on top of meeting loved ones twice a year the family has a memorial bench in berry's honor. it's placed outside his parents' home so family can visait and pay their respect. "so this is somewhere my mom can go and yell at him or his son if he wants to come and just have a moment with his father. its something for him." berry's family says they will never give up hope. even a decade later... the family hopes someone will step forward with answers... to bring peace to their son, brother and friend. "that's one of my dads biggest fears in life. is dying, not knowing where his son is. so we would like to bring him home. if anybody has any information.. we would deeply, deeply appreciate it." if you have information regarding the disappearance of jack berry jr you are urged to reach out to crime stoppers. all calls are anonymous. that number is 812 238 stop. back tou you.>
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Mostly clear sky and cooler air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mug Tree Falls

Image

Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

Image

News 10 Sunday morning weather update

Image

Community Center Benefit Concert

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car