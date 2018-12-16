Speech to Text for Family searching for answers in Jack Berry Jr. disappearance

ten it's been ten years... but one terre haute family is still searching for answers after their loved one disappeared. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. jack berry junior was last seen a decade ago... but his family and friends are continuing their search for him. news 10's garrett brown spoke with berry's family on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance. it's new for you at 10. <december 16th marks a heartbreaking milestone for one wabash valley family. jack berry jr. went missing on this on this day ten years ago. on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance... his family continues to search for answers. a crowd of family and friends gathered inside taco casita sunday. "people still come out even though they haven't seen him for ten years." they say this was jack berry juniors favorite restaurant. "jack berry jr. has been missing since december 16th. the parents are still searching for answers." ten long years have passed since jack berry jr. was last seen. he had been visiting a friend. police... anf those who knew berry... spent months searching everywhere trying to find him. that search continues today. "our nerves are always up. we're always looking. we're always trying to see if somebody knows something. there's not a day that goes by that we aren't listening for somebody." on top of meeting loved ones twice a year the family has a memorial bench in berry's honor. it's placed outside his parents' home so family can visait and pay their respect. "so this is somewhere my mom can go and yell at him or his son if he wants to come and just have a moment with his father. its something for him." berry's family says they will never give up hope. even a decade later... the family hopes someone will step forward with answers... to bring peace to their son, brother and friend. "that's one of my dads biggest fears in life. is dying, not knowing where his son is. so we would like to bring him home. if anybody has any information.. we would deeply, deeply appreciate it." if you have information regarding the disappearance of jack berry jr you are urged to reach out to crime stoppers. all calls are anonymous. that number is 812 238 stop. back tou you.>