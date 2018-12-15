Speech to Text for Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

each year on the third saturday in december. 8-hundred vigo county kids got the gift of new -- proper fitting clothes today thanks to a collaborative community effort. check this out... kindergarteners all the way up to fifth graders... filled the aisles at the southside terre haute walmart this morning. the kids got new coats... hoodies... jeans... and other items they might need -- for free. it was all thanks to the noon optimist club "clothe-a-child" giveaway. club members worked with vigo county school teachers and staff to find kids in need. they partnered with walmart so each kid could get help finding the right fit. 9:52:24 - :41 ed utterback, noon optimist club, says, "we work for it all year long. it's the greatest thing we do all year. personally, it warms your heart to see these little kids get this clothing and their so happy and some of them it's the first new clothing they've ever had in their lives." other area groups were also on hand to help the kids shop. this was the 84th year for the drive. if you'd like to donate to the cause... we've got some information on