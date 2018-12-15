Speech to Text for Wreaths Across America Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on two active warrants out of vigo county. today is national wreaths across america day. the goal -- this day -- is to honor the nation's veterans by placing a christmas wreath at each grave. a special ceremony was scheduled for this morning at memorial park cemetery in vincennes... but it was canceled due to rain. however... people still came out to place christmas wreaths at each grave. the vincennes rotary and kiwanis clubs -- and other groups -- partnered with the wreaths across america program. the program mission is to remember... honor... and teach. those participating say this is a way to remember fallen heroes and teach others what it means to sacrifice everything. 10:16:28 - 10:16:35 jim brewer, wreaths for knox county, says, "if it weren't for the veterans we wouldn't be here practicing the freedoms that we have and to be able to make the choices that we wish." 19-hundred 19-hundred wreaths were distributed across city cemeteries this year. national wreaths across america day is