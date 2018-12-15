Clear
2 arrested on felony drug charges

Posted: Sat Dec 15 16:58:34 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 16:58:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

vermillion county sheriff's departments. the vermillion county sheriff says police got a warrant to search a home in the 48-hundred block of elm tree road in cayuga. this happened thursday morning. deputies say they found meth... items used to deal meth... and three guns. zachary mcbride was arrested on drug charges. later -- jessie vendevender was also arrested on the same charges. they are both facing three felony counts for neglect of a dependent because children were found living in the home. ginny brandenburg of terre haute was also found and arrested
