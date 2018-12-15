Clear
Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Posted: Sat Dec 15 16:57:08 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 16:57:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

we have new details for you tonight... as authorities have released the name of a little girl hit and killed by a car earlier this month. police say 4-year-old oaklee carlisle died in the accident. this happened december 1st on east national highway near southeast 7th street. that's in washington, indiana. police
