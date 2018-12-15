Speech to Text for Volunteer Firefighter Training

a new a new generation of firefighters is training to keep you safe. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 and six. news 10's garrett brown told you earlier this week about the growing need for volunteer firefighters. today he met with new volunteers in training. he has continuing coverage for you tonight. < volunteer fire fighter numbers across the nation continue to decline. but here in the wabash valley a new group of volunteers are working to better serve the community. saturday morning six recruits found themselves getting ready for written and practical exams so they can be volunteers with the sugar creek fire department. "i have a lot of close family and friends and being part of something like this is really cool to me because your able to give back a little bit. your able to be more of a part of that community." each trainee learning the in and outs of what it takes to be a firefighter. but it is no easy task. what started off as a class of twenty two people is now down to this. "it pushes you mentally and physically. to know that i've made it to this point and pushed through it is amazing like it's a really good feeling." saturday's training consisted of a live fire demo. but this will be the first of many times these students practice these drills. it takes six months of training to be approved as a volunteer firefighter. "a lot of these students work, have families and they come here after work from six o'clock until ten or eleven o'clock at night." its a course that can be long and stressful. but to these future firefighters they say they will do what ever it takes to better serve the community. "whether it is a house fire, you know. my goal is to be able to help." "and if your thinking about joining the fire service, just do it. you'll be surprised at what you can find in yourself." if you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.>