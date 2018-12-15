Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Posted: Sat Dec 15 16:56:59 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 16:56:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Volunteer Firefighter Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new a new generation of firefighters is training to keep you safe. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 and six. news 10's garrett brown told you earlier this week about the growing need for volunteer firefighters. today he met with new volunteers in training. he has continuing coverage for you tonight. < volunteer fire fighter numbers across the nation continue to decline. but here in the wabash valley a new group of volunteers are working to better serve the community. saturday morning six recruits found themselves getting ready for written and practical exams so they can be volunteers with the sugar creek fire department. "i have a lot of close family and friends and being part of something like this is really cool to me because your able to give back a little bit. your able to be more of a part of that community." each trainee learning the in and outs of what it takes to be a firefighter. but it is no easy task. what started off as a class of twenty two people is now down to this. "it pushes you mentally and physically. to know that i've made it to this point and pushed through it is amazing like it's a really good feeling." saturday's training consisted of a live fire demo. but this will be the first of many times these students practice these drills. it takes six months of training to be approved as a volunteer firefighter. "a lot of these students work, have families and they come here after work from six o'clock until ten or eleven o'clock at night." its a course that can be long and stressful. but to these future firefighters they say they will do what ever it takes to better serve the community. "whether it is a house fire, you know. my goal is to be able to help." "and if your thinking about joining the fire service, just do it. you'll be surprised at what you can find in yourself." if you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.>
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Clearer sky and mild conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clothe-A-Child Giveaway

Image

Wreaths Across America Day

Image

2 arrested on felony drug charges

Image

Name released in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident

Image

Volunteer Firefighter Training

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads