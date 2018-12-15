Speech to Text for Saturday Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

widespread showers will be around today, it'll be cloudy and windy; highs stay steady in the mid 40s, topping out at 46. then, the rain begins to slow by tonight, lows drop to 35. the sky will clear tomorrow, bringing some sunshine back: highs tomorrow at 49. then, even colder tomorrow night with lows at 29. sunshine again on monday, a high at 42.