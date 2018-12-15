Clear

Saturday Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Sat Dec 15 08:33:48 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 15 09:05:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

widespread showers will be around today, it'll be cloudy and windy; highs stay steady in the mid 40s, topping out at 46. then, the rain begins to slow by tonight, lows drop to 35. the sky will clear tomorrow, bringing some sunshine back: highs tomorrow at 49. then, even colder tomorrow night with lows at 29. sunshine again on monday, a high at 42.
Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
A rainy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

