Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Dec 14 19:28:07 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 19:28:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continued rain showers will last into the evening and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 40s. tomorrow is beginning to look like a washout; cloudy, mild and continued widespread showers. highs tomorrow only climb a few degrees; to 47. then, the rain begins to slow by tomorrow night, but it's going to get cooler. lows tomorrow night sink to freezing. have a great weekend. thanks weather... continued rain showers will last into the evening and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 40s. tomorrow is beginning to look like a washout; cloudy, mild and continued widespread showers. highs tomorrow only climb a few degrees; to 47. then, the rain begins to slow by tomorrow night, but it's going to get cooler. lows tomorrow night sink to freezing. have continued rain showers will last into the evening and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 40s. tomorrow is beginning to look like a washout; cloudy, mild and continued widespread showers. highs tomorrow only climb a few degrees; to 47. then, the rain begins to slow by tomorrow night, but it's going to get cooler. lows tomorrow night sink to freezing. have a great weekend. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Guys Who Give Donation

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CASA Holiday celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn