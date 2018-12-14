Speech to Text for Guys Who Give Donation

by 9-pm men stepped up to the plate to make sure kids in need have a merry christmas. check this out. it's a check presentation to the 14th and chestnut community center in terre haute. the center provides support to at risk kids in the area. today the group, guys who give donated 68 hundred dollars to the center. that money will go to buying food for the center. leaders of 14th and chestnut say they're thrilled. they say this time of year is especially important for donations. "and that's when we especially need money for food to feed these kids, and this will be a real shot in the arm for us." according to its website.. guys who give is a group of philanthropic men dedicated to making a