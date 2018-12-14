Speech to Text for Joink holds open house in their new building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

6-50 kimmel road. a local internet provider has a new home in terre haute. "joink" opened a new operations facility today. they celebrated by holding an open house for the public. the community was invited. community was invited. the new building brings all of "joinks" terre haute operations under one roof. company owners say they are thrilled for this open concept. "we are only as good as our people. and we have a world class team. but they needed a space where we could collaborate where they could work together, have comradery, and this space provides that." the company is still growing. it is in the process of finishing construction to bring connectivity from clay city to brazil.