Speech to Text for The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vincennes law enforcement got into the spirit of giving today. " bells ringing" it was the --- annual "battle of the badges." the vinncennes fire and police departments competed to see who could raise the most money. it was for the salvation army's "red kettle campaign. that money will help serve families all year long. and as you can see-- they definitly had a good time. "it's the season of giving. and it's important to give back to the community that supports you. we have a very supportive community here in vincennes so i think it's very important to stand out here and show our support for them like they do for us." the battle is still happening! you can help your favorite side until 8 tonight. you'll find them at the walmart at