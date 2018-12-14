Speech to Text for Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana the indiana chamber of commerce is preparing for the 2019 legislative session. members are looking at ways they can improve the state to make it more attractive for businesses. it's new for you tonight at 6.. the chamber of commerce represents businesses around the state. today-- representatives visited terre haute to advocate for priorities for the 20-19 legislative session. news 10 spoke with vice president greg ellis. he told us-- the chamber is pushing for bills that could directly impact you. the chamber is asking for "hate crime bills" to be a priority. there is also discussion to increase the legal smoking age to 21 and legal smoking age to 21 and increase the tax on cigarettes. ellis says the chamber is looking for solutions to statewide problems. "we just try to connect and not just share what issues we are having but what issues are important to the different areas of the state. " ellis says it is important to reach out to the community before the legislative session. that way.. you can get involved