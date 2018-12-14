Speech to Text for What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

20-20. the public... and city council... have spoken. now vigo county commissioners have to figure out what's next for the jail project. that's after the city denied a request to rezone the international paper property for a new jail. news 10's heather good continues our coverage with what county commissioners and the county attorney had to say after the vote. < vigo county commissioners are going back to the drawing board after the terre haute city council denied a rezoning request for a new jail. wright says, "the judge wants solutions and until there are some rock solid solutions she's not going to waver in her belief that there needs to be more progress made." the county has two options. find a new location... or fight the city council decision in court. those alternatives will be laid out for judge jane magnus stinson in a report the county must file with her next week. wright says, "my job is just going to be articulating to the judge that while this decision was not what we had hoped for there are alternatives that are being explored and the county is still very serious about solving the problem of an overcrowded and understaffed jail." it is unclear what the repercussions of the rezoning vote will be on the future of the jail project. michael wright says, "nobody whose being honest with you or themselves has any idea what the judge is going to do." brad anderson says, "she could say you got to close the jail down, you can only have so many people in there, you're over that but the problem is we can't find enough places to send people so we'd be in trouble." commissioner judy anderson says the county will wait until after hearing back from the judge to decide which direction to go next. it is possible the commissioners could look for another jail location within the city limits and once again go before the city council for a rezoning.. or they could pick a place in the county where the commissioners would be the legislative