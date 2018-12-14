Clear

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Posted: Fri Dec 14 15:13:30 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 15:13:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

20-20. the public... and city council... have spoken. now vigo county commissioners have to figure out what's next for the jail project. that's after the city denied a request to rezone the international paper property for a new jail. news 10's heather good continues our coverage with what county commissioners and the county attorney had to say after the vote. < vigo county commissioners are going back to the drawing board after the terre haute city council denied a rezoning request for a new jail. wright says, "the judge wants solutions and until there are some rock solid solutions she's not going to waver in her belief that there needs to be more progress made." the county has two options. find a new location... or fight the city council decision in court. those alternatives will be laid out for judge jane magnus stinson in a report the county must file with her next week. wright says, "my job is just going to be articulating to the judge that while this decision was not what we had hoped for there are alternatives that are being explored and the county is still very serious about solving the problem of an overcrowded and understaffed jail." it is unclear what the repercussions of the rezoning vote will be on the future of the jail project. michael wright says, "nobody whose being honest with you or themselves has any idea what the judge is going to do." brad anderson says, "she could say you got to close the jail down, you can only have so many people in there, you're over that but the problem is we can't find enough places to send people so we'd be in trouble." commissioner judy anderson says the county will wait until after hearing back from the judge to decide which direction to go next. it is possible the commissioners could look for another jail location within the city limits and once again go before the city council for a rezoning.. or they could pick a place in the county where the commissioners would be the legislative
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Another rain day on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joink holds open house in their new building

Image

The Battle of the Badges in Vincennes

Image

Terre Haute Advocacy Forum

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail project?

Image

Community reacts to new overpass project

Image

Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

CASA Holiday celebration

Image

Hubert Kraemer sentenced

Image

Friday morning crash in Clay County kills one

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn