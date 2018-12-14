Speech to Text for Holiday baskets in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"generations of vincennes".. helps the elderly and disabled "in southern indiana". "the organization".. currently assists more than "1" thousand people. "the holidays" can bring out a rollercoaster of emotions "for anyone". but those "in need" this time of year "can extra lonely" news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. joins us now "live" in vincennes. he explains.. how this not- fot-profit.. is going above and beyond.. to bring some much needed "holiday hope". "gary"... ////////// paper towels, bath soap and toothpaste. they may not be high on most people's christmas list. but for some in the wabash valley those gifts can brighten the holiday. <as a care manager amy scott spends most of the year helping those in need. "they're usually at a very low point when they call us. they're desperate and needing help. it's a pride thing a lot of times. so when they've called us, by the time we get the referal then they want the help and accept it." generations supports many who are disabled or homebound. scott says during the holiday season it can be difficult for those who can't get out. that's where "build a basket" comes in. "a lot of these people don't have anybody. they're elderly or disabled or both. so just having somebody knock on their door unexpectedly usually brightens their day." build a basket provides essentials for those in need. everything from dish soap to deodorant to light bulbs. "the first year we ended with three hundred and fifty eight baskets. each year has grown and last year we had close to a thousand baskets." a thousand baskets donated from community members. "we have businesses that have office competitions. we have schools that have classroom competitions. families." bringing the community together to help those who need it most. "it's just nice to see everybody light up whenever we show up. > /////// generations generations is still taking baskets. coming up at "6"-o'clock.. i'll tell you how "you" can get involved. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. //////// news 10.