Speech to Text for CASA Holiday celebration

it will take it will take "an entire village".. to turn a main event in terre haute.. "into whoville! "the casa program".. held another event this year "for children in need". it's called the "whoville jubilation" it's happening "tomorrow". last year, "700"-people participated! and "organizers say".. they expect more "this year"! children can walk through "whoville".. while mingiling "with doctor seuss characters". during the event.. children will receive presents and pizza. "organizers say".. it's an opportunity to let kids be kids. /////// /////// "it's just amazing knowing these children have gone through what they've gone through and just come here and just see their hearts be so big. that's the biggest reward and the best thing ever in the world ." ///////// "casa" is always looking "for volunteers". to learn more.. on how "you" can give of your time.. g to our website