Hubert Kraemer sentenced

trying to determine "a motive". new details are released.. in a high profile "child neglect case". that.. as "the last man" accused of abuse.. is sentenced this afternoon. just a few hours ago.. "judge michael lewis" sentenced "hoo-bert kraemer" to "12"-years. "8"-years are to be served "with the indiana department of corrections". "4"-years must be served "on formal probation". you may recall.. last month, "kraemer" "pleaded guilty" to "5"-counts "of neglect of a dependent". he originally faced "9"-counts. "kraemer".. and "3"-other family members.. were caregivers for "9"-year-old "cameron hoopingarner". he was blind.. and weighed less than "15"-pounds at the time of his death "in february 20-17".