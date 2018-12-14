Speech to Text for Friday morning crash in Clay County kills one

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dead. it happened on state road-"59" "in northern clay county" around "5:30"-this morning. "deputies say".. "30"-year- old.. "seth cornell" of kingman.. attempted "to illegally pass" several vehicles "on a double yellow line". in doing so.. "cornell" crashed into a "15"-passenger van "head-on". "police say".. "cornell's car" then caught fire. "cornell" was killed. "an autopsy" is scheduled "for tomorrow". "the driver of the van" was taken to the hospital for observation. "the roadway" was shut down for a couple of hours.. while crews