Friday morning crash in Clay County kills one

Friday morning crash in Clay County kills one

Posted: Fri Dec 14 14:23:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 14:24:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dead. it happened on state road-"59" "in northern clay county" around "5:30"-this morning. "deputies say".. "30"-year- old.. "seth cornell" of kingman.. attempted "to illegally pass" several vehicles "on a double yellow line". in doing so.. "cornell" crashed into a "15"-passenger van "head-on". "police say".. "cornell's car" then caught fire. "cornell" was killed. "an autopsy" is scheduled "for tomorrow". "the driver of the van" was taken to the hospital for observation. "the roadway" was shut down for a couple of hours.. while crews
