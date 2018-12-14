Clear

Commissioners talk next steps after city votes no on rezoning

Posted: Fri Dec 14 14:20:23 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 14:20:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Commissioners talk next steps after city votes no on rezoning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"vigo county commissioners" .. will have to decide.. "what's next" for the jail project. we told you "on news 10 this morning".. about the terre haute city council's decision "to deny" the county's re-zonin request. news 10's "heather good".. has continuing coverage for you. she spoke "with the county attorney".. and "commissioners" after last night's vote.. and has "their reaction" to the decision. //////// < the terre haute city council denied the county's petition to rezone property for the purposes of a new vigo county jail. the final vote was 8 to 1. councilman don morris was the only yes vote. county attorney micheal wright says he presented an argument that should have convinced the city council to approve the rezoning request... and says passion on both sides of the issue made an impact. michael wright, county attorney says, "obviously that passion carried the day." vigo county commissioners says they still think the former international paper property is the best location for a new jail. commissioner brad anderson says he was not surprised by the city council's decision. vigo county commissioner brad anderson says, "city council decided they would rather would rather not do it. that's their decision. it'll cost the taxpayers about a million dollars in costs if we have to purchase property so that was the one thing that we looked at is we didn't want to have to go buy property. they requested that we go buy a piece of property which
