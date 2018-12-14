Clear

Saturn Pet Care excited to move into Vigo County

Posted: Fri Dec 14 14:18:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 14 14:18:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a german-based pet food company".. plans to expand.. and set-up shop "in vigo county". yesterday.. we broke the news "of the redevelopment commission".. approving "saturn petcare" moving into "the southside industrial park". news 10's "rondrell moore".. digs a little deeper "into this multi-million dollar investment".. and what it could mean to the wabash valley. "rondrell"... ///////// <susie. that's right. that multi-million dollar investment.. is to the tune of nearly "40"-million dollars. saturn petcare has been looking at vigo county since 20-15. when plans fell through at the former kellogg's plant in seelyville.. the company set their sights on another piece of vigo county property. this time.. the former pfizer plant. the property comes with a little more than "120" acres. but more importantly.. "200"-new jobs. according to saturn petcare.. salaries would average around 18-60 an hour. during yesterday's redevelopment commission meeting.. it was a unanimous vote to bring saturn petcare on board. and.. thanks to technology.. dr. karl joined the meeting via facetime.. all the way from germany. //////// "we are happy, happy, happy, happy, very glad we have the opportunity now to come to terre haute with our first facility in the united states and you're seeing in the business, we believe in the business, we see the growth is there. and, so yeah, the future is bright with us." //////// company officials say they do not have an exact timeline as to when they will start work on the property. dr. karl says meetings with the engineers and the construction company has already taken place. "we are working full steam ahead on making it happen over there. just waiting for the last, final, let's say, signature, or handing over of the property and that's it." the next step is for area planning to look at the request. that'll happen january 2nd. if approved.. "saturn petcare" plans to start production by 20-20. reporting in the newsroom.. i'm rondrell moore. ////////
