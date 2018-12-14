Clear

Breakfast with Santa

Proceeds go to help foster families

<jon talks with kristi cundiff. breakfast with santa saturday, december 15, 8:00 am - 11:00 am northside community united methodist church, 1075 n fruitridge ave, terre haute, indiana you are invited to celebrate the christmas season by having breakfast with santa! this breakfast will take place on saturday, december 15, from 8:00 - 11:00 am, at the northside community church, 1075 n. fruitridge ave. in terre haute. this breakfast is open to all children and families in the wabash valley. the breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee. the cost for the breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and foster children are free. pictures with santa are $2 each. there will also be a raffle for a beautiful christmas tree designed by kate roesch. raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. this event is sponsored by the northside community, church, the indiana foster and adoptive parents, baesler's market, ashton development, and servpro, if you have questions, please contact michelle at 812-605-1341. <jon talks with kristi cundiff. breakfast with santa saturday, december 15, 8:00 am - 11:00 am northside community united methodist church, 1075 n fruitridge ave, terre haute, indiana you
