All You Need to Know for Friday

breaking news from clay county, indiana. police and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash near brazil. it happened a little before 5:30 this morning near state road 59 and rio grande road. that's just a little north of highway 40. this is a live look from the scene. this is as close as police will let us get right now.. a caller to news 10 told us a vehicle was flipped over, and engulfed in flames. we are told that drivers are being re-routed at this location. again this is at state road 59 and rio grande - heading north out of brazil.

the search continues for a location to put a new vigo county jail. last night - the terre haute city council voted eight to one -- "not" to rezone the former international paper property. county commissioners own the property on prairieton road and had hoped to rezone it for the new jail. council president curtis debaun told news 10 after the vote... he and a majority of the council members think there are better uses for the property. news 10's heather good spoke with county attorney micheal wright and county commissioner brad anderson after the vote. she will have more from them on what happens now... later this evening on news 10.

plans for a 40 million dollar project are moving forward in vigo county. and that could bring around 200 jobs! the redevelopment commission approved saturn's petcare proposal. the company wants to take over the old pfizer plant building. that's in vigo county's industrial park. the vigo county area planning commission still has to talk about this request. if leaders approve the plan....work could begin in 20-20. saturn pet care makes and distributes food for cats and dogs.

getting around town on terre haute's northside will become easier - thanks to a new overpass in the works! the project will be in the area of 8th avenue and 13th streets on the north side. nearly 50 to 60 trains pass through the intersection every day - creating headaches for drivers. the money for the project is coming.. in part from a grant from the indiana department of transportation. it will pay for 80 percent. the city will handle the other 20 percent. this announcement comes just days after the city finshed the margaret avenue overpass. construction on this new project will begin in 20-20.

one person is dead after an accident in daviess county. it happened at 33-90 east 1000 north in plainville, indiana. that's north of washington. riverside petroleum company leases a well on this property. officers say 40- year-old mervin knepp and 18-year-old lavon wagler were hunting coyotes near that property. that's when their trained dogs chased a coyote into an oil well pump housing. police say knepp and wagler went after the dogs. the machine began running while both men were inside. emergency crews took both men to local hospitals. that's where knepp later died. wagler underwent surgery on his leg.

extra school protection officers will be on the campus of terre haute south vigo high school today. that's after rumors of a threat at the school. but police did not find any evidence.