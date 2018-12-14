Clear

Crash at State Road 59 and Rio Grande in Brazil causes traffic to be re-routed

A caller to News 10 told us a vehicle was flipped over and engulfed in flames.

know.... breaking news from clay county, indiana. police and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash near brazil. it happened a little before 5:30 this morning near state road 59 and rio grande road. that's just a little north of highway 40. this is a live look from the scene. this is as close as police will let us get right now.. a caller to news 10 told us a vehicle was flipped over, and engulfed in flames. we are told that drivers are being re-routed at this location. again this is at state road
