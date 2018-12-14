Speech to Text for Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care to town

for this project. plans for a 40 million dollar project move forward in vigo county. today the redevelopment commission approved saturn's petcare proposal. the company wants to take over the old pfizer plant building. that's located in vigo county's industrial park. the vigo county area planning commission still has to talk about this request. if leaders approve the plan....work could begin in 20-20. that meeting is scheduled to take place on january 2nd. saturn pet care makes and distributes food for cats and dogs.