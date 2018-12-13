Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain is going to be the name of the game for the next couple of days. continued clouds tonight, with scattered showers likely. lows stay mild overnight, steady in the low 40s. rain showers look likely again tomorrow, with highs getting very close 50. and, continued rain possible for your friday night. lows stay in the 40s.