Speech to Text for Time is running out to buy a live Christmas tree

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for this christmas program. "1"-community club is bringing out "the best for kids".. by selling "christmas trees". "the breakfast optimist club of terre haute".. has been selling "christmas trees" since 19-64. "20-18" started-off with "375"-trees. as of air time.. only "70"- remain! all the proceeds.. go directly to local children "in need". "optimist club members say".. they're excited to continue "to give back to the community". //////// //////// "we love doing it. we all volunteer our time to be down here and we have a lot of help with the community of things being donated uh and it's just a good time and we'd love to see more people out here ." /////// this will be the last weekend "the optimist club" sells "christmas trees for the season".