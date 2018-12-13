Speech to Text for It's a Wonderful Life performance

who supervise others. people in downtown terre haute received quite the treat tonight. "happiest years singing" the crosley radio players performed it's a wonderful life tonight. it took place at the wabash activity wabash activity center in terre haute. the crosley radio players is made up of broadcasters who have been in the business for decades. they say they enjoy seeing the look on the audiences faces. "it's a nostalgic thing. many of them go oh yeah i remember that. i see them smile and come up and thank us for putting on the shows they can bring their kids to and in many cases even their grandkids to." this is the 12th year