Speech to Text for School leaders say there was no evidence of threat at Terre Haute South

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leg. vigo county school leaders say there was no evidence of a threat at a local high school. this comes after rumors of a threat at terre haute south high school. as a result...there was more police presence on the school's campus. school leaders say there will also be more school protection officers tomorrow. officials say the shooting in richmond, indiana caused heightened awareness here