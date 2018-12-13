Speech to Text for One dead after hunting accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new for you tonight on nightwatch. one person is dead after an accident in daviess county. it happened at 33-90 east 1000 north in plainville, indiana. that's north of washington. riverside petroleum company leases a well on this property. officers say 40- year-old mervin knepp and 18-year-old lavon wagler were hunting coyotes near that property. that's when their trained dogs chased a coyote into an oil well pump housing. police say knepp and wagler went after the dogs. the machine began running when both men were inside. emergency crews took both men to local hospitals. that's where knepp later died due to a major injury to his entire body. wagler underwent surgery on his