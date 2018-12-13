Clear

City Council votes no for rezoning request

<"i hope you can see the same community vision i do and it doesn't include a jail on the river.""it wouldn't take too much time to review the other perfectly acceptable alternative sites to come to a conclusion that is different than putting a jail on the river. thank you "> the people have spoken. tonight the vigo county community weighed in on the proposed location for a new vigo county jail. terre haute city leaders followed suit. they voted "no" on rezoning a local property for a new jail. it's breaking news that news 10 learned just moments ago. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. the terre haute city council met tonight to vote on the rezoning of the international paper property. vigo county leaders want to use it as the site for the new jail. a federal judge told local leaders that the current jail is unconstitutional. now there's a timeline in place for the construction of a new jail. news 10's heather good is at the meeting that has lasted for more than four hours. she joins us now live with more on tonight's decision. i'm live at the terre haute city hall. that's where city leaders voted 8 to 1 to deny the request to rezone. this is after the vigo county commissioners made the request so they could build a new jail. the county owns the land, but since it falls in city limits, they needed to ask the city council to rezone the property.
