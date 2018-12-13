Speech to Text for Parke Heritage girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

south vermillion... good atmosphere at parke heritage, as the lady wolves hosted county rival riverton parke... taylor dugger misses her first shot, but love her second effort.....the parke heritage senior converts two of her 15 points in the game... freshman grace ramsay is a nice young player....she beats three defenders to score....she had 18 for parke heritage.. mackenzie schermann kept rp in this game....she was on fire downtown, especially from downtown...she tickles the twine on the three... she had