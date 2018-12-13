Speech to Text for Marshall girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news after the break... marshall girls were looking for a road win at south vermillion.... every year marshall has a star, this year its macy clark....she gets by the defenders for the hoop inside....the senior had a game-high 18 points... marshall turns the ball over in the third quarter....mallory hawkins goes the other way....south vermillion trailed 42-33.... 4 seconds to go in the third....great execution off the in bounds by marshall...clark finds jillian hiatt who scores before the buzzer..... nice road win for marshall, 56-42 at south vermillion... good atmosphere