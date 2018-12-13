Clear

Lansing on transfers

Transfers Christian Williams and Cooper Neese can play Sunday

Posted: Thu Dec 13 19:46:49 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 19:46:49 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff





welcome welcome back.... the indiana state men's basketball team is entering the most challenging part of their schedule this season... the sycamores have upcoming games against tcu and colorado....they could also face the likes of unlv, rhode island, charlotte and saint mary's.. isu does have one thing going for them as they enter this difficult stretch, they'll finally be at full strength.... iowa transfer christian williams and butler transfer and cloverdale star cooper neese are both eligible to play their first games of their isu career sunday when the sycamores play at tcu.... both these guys are tremendous talents, there's a reason they were at power five conference schools... head coach greg lansing says williams and neese will make the six and two sycamores an even better team! < i think they're both really good basketball players. christian plays both ends of the floor very well. he can play point guard, can play through forward position for us. coop, we all know how good he is offensivley. he needs to keep coming defenivesly. they are two really good basketball
