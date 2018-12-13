Speech to Text for CODA fundraiser at local restaurant

visiting other organizations. a local restaurant is helping raise money for victims of sexual assault and their families. and their families. today---fifi's lunch box is donating 10 percent of it's proceeds to council on domestic abuse or coda. all money raised will go towards household needs of the men and women at the shelter. the organization is also asking for donations of those items. organizers say today was about raising awareness. "people say that we are a woman and childrens shelter we also house men. i think its kind of a taboo. a lot of men don't like to talk about being victims of violence. we're hear to kind of break that stigma and bring awareness to our organization." if you can't make it today -- you can still help. there is a list of items the organization needs on its website. we've linked you to it at wthi