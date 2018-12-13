Speech to Text for Be a Kind Kid launches at a Vigo County school

a local school is doing what it can to bring kindness into the community. hoosier prairie elementary school started its first kindness club. it's part of the hashtag be a kind kid movement. the movement was created to help make a difference and spread kindness in the world. hoosier prairie is the only school in indiana to have adopted the program. the school received donations from the community to bring the progam in. organizers hope it will make a big difference in the students lives. [take sot outcue: better place at: 1:04 to: 1:18 duration:0:14] " just to bring awareness. we spend so much time you don't do this don't do that learn addition multiplicaton but being kind is at the core so if we can develop kids to be a kinder person the world will be a better place " organizers hope to bring my kindness into the community by