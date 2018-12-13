Speech to Text for Burglary costs in Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

begin in 20-20. burglary continues to be one of the biggest issues around the holiday season. because of that, it's very important to protect your home. but a new report says the state of illinois is already a step ahead when it comes to reducing burglaries. news 10s garrett brown has more on how this plays in the wabash valley. on news 10 first at five i told you illinois had the lowest burglary cost total in the u.s. for 2017. members of the clark county community say there are a lot of things people are doing to protect their belongings. <for years the lost creek trading post on news 10 first at five i told you illinois had the lowest burglary cost total in the u.s. for 2017. members of the clark county community say there are a lot of things people are doing to protect their belongings. <for years the lost creek trading post has sold firearms and accessories to the community. but customers are no longer just sporting game hunters. "some just like to go out and shoot to have fun at the range. but a large percentage of them lately have been for concealed carry and home defense." some say.... these homeowners help show how illinois was just ranked number one in the u.s. in terms of lowest burglary cost. newly elected clark county sheriff bill brown says this news is good to hear. he says it also reflects the departments efforts to prevent these crimes in the county. "as much as it upsets them. it upsets us as well because our citizens are important to us and when their violated, we feel a sense of violation as well." sheriff brown says increased home security like cameras and firearms play a large role. but members of the department say they hope their efforts also contribute to keeping these burglary numbers down. "they're out there. they're aggressive. they're patrolling the rural areas hard and our presence is out there as a deterrent." staff at the trading post say they hope people are always prepared for any situation involving firearms. "get training, get knowledge. know how the gun works. know when you can use it and when you cant."> for more details on for more cant."> when you can use it and when you cant."> for more details on better defending yourself or to learn more about the report detailing burglary costs nation wide.... go to our website at wthitv.com.