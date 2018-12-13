Clear
Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Posted: Thu Dec 13 14:30:20 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 13 14:30:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you know you know "dasher" and "dancer" and "prancer" an "vixen". but did you know.. that "the voice" "of sam the snowma from "rudoplh the red nosed reindeer" is from right here in the wabash valley. news 10's "ross rowling".. checks-in.. "with a holly jolly" "off the beaten path". /////// ///////// <a subtle hint as you cross the embrass river in jasper county illinois. "we live and breath holly jolly at our house." then a tribute to his likeness constantly watching over the square in newton illinois. "my gosh look what this mans accomplished. it's amazing. it's absolutely amazing. he's been all over the world. he's played for the queen. he's been at carnegie. i mean c'mon you know. he is something special." burl ives who boasts the nostalgic holiday voice of sam the snowman from rudolph the red nosed rain deer grew up right here in jasper county, and now some of the local people are celebrating that. "i grew up with rudolph and sam the snowman, my daughter is growing up with that, my parents grew up with that, just that heritage." it's absolutely something that no one else can do is celebrate burl ives and sam the snowman and that history." a holly jolly festival complete with characters and a santa house all around the square in newton. "the ice skating rink, the reindeer, everything that we're going to add this year is going to add so much more attention to our town." "i just want to see so many people out front just enjoying christmas." a christmas legend from right here in the wabash valley.... "everybody knows holly jolly, everybody knows rudolph, everybody knows sam the snowman. all the kids, i mean they love it." giving a "cup of cheer" to folk in newton today.... "anything is possible. you know if you have the ambition and you have the drive you know you can go anywhere in life." and a holiday hope of fame...to the children of tomorrow. in jasper county with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10.>
