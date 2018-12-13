Speech to Text for The cardboard boat project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

little bit helps. thinking "outside the box".. or, should we say "inside"? students "at south vermillion high school" were given an assignment. "make a boat".. and do it out of cardboard" and "2"-roll of duct tape. sounds easy enough.. "right"?! but here's "the challenge"? it has to be able "to float" with a "2"-man team "inside". not only that.. "the boat" has to sustain that weight.. as "the crew" paddles the length o this swimming pool "down" and "back". as for "bragging rights"? /////// //////// "if they make it all they way there and back, they join the admiral's club and they get their names put on a paddle." /////// a total of "10"-boats participated "in "10"-boats a total of "10"-boats participated "in today's race". "2"-of those boats were constructed