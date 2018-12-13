Speech to Text for Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

"miracle on 7th street".. was full of miracles. "this morning".. "the organization" held "a check presentation". several checks in fact.. totaling "12"-thousand-dollars. "local non-profits" received "money".. including: "the saint benedict church soup kitchen", "the 14th and chestnu community center", "catholic charities", and "the providence food pantry". //////// //////// "it's a lot of work, but we're so grateful. we have 9 churches working together. we have a lot of the different organizations in west terre haute that support us and we all have the same boss. god is our boss and he works miracles and we found that out today with miracle on 7th street." /////// "sister joseph says".. as with many non-profits.. "the providence food pantry" relies solely on donations and every