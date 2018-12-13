Speech to Text for Christmas food deliveries

"a group".. is getting ready to deliver food "to kids all over clay county". but before they can do that.. they need "more volunteers". "the clay county youth food program".. is getting ready for their 3rd annual "christmas delivery". it's "a group" that works in cooperation "with the clay county y-m-c-a". currently.. there are "921"-children listed to be receive these food donations. but "the biggest issue" they're running into "right now" is getting volunteers. at this point.. they need roughly "150"-drivers to help "deliver the food". they're getting "some help from local sponsors" like: "duk energy". ///////// //////// "its nice to have the duke employees come out in their trucks and be able to deliver the food to the families and actually have that positive interaction with them." //////// all together.. they'll be delivering more than "30"-thousand-dollars "worth o food". "if" you would like to volunteer to help "these kids in need".. details are